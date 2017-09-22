Getty Image

Much has been made of the health status of Isaiah Thomas, as the All-Star point guard represents the best current player acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. With that said, Cleveland’s actual enticement in that deal certainly includes the unprotected 2018 draft pick acquired from the Celtics (via the Nets) and Jonathan Givony of ESPN released a new mock draft that certainly makes the Cavs’ decision to pull the trigger look wise.

The mock draft, using ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projections, places Cleveland at No. 3 overall and their prize is Duke big man Marvin Bagley III.