The Cavs’ Haul For Kyrie Irving Looks Prettier With ESPN’s Latest NBA Mock Draft

#LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
09.22.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Much has been made of the health status of Isaiah Thomas, as the All-Star point guard represents the best current player acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. With that said, Cleveland’s actual enticement in that deal certainly includes the unprotected 2018 draft pick acquired from the Celtics (via the Nets) and Jonathan Givony of ESPN released a new mock draft that certainly makes the Cavs’ decision to pull the trigger look wise.

The mock draft, using ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projections, places Cleveland at No. 3 overall and their prize is Duke big man Marvin Bagley III.

Bagley is a fluid athlete with a natural feel for scoring, rebounding and blocking shots, which helps him post elite numbers at the high school and AAU level. He’s a terror in the open court and very difficult for opposing big men to stay in front of in one-on-one situations, getting him to the free throw line at an excellent rate. NBA teams will want to see how easily he’ll be able to make the transition to the intensity level of the college game and get a better gauge for his defense and outside shooting potential.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLeBron Jamesluka doncicmarvin bagleyNBA DRAFT

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 3 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 7 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP