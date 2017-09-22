Much has been made of the health status of Isaiah Thomas, as the All-Star point guard represents the best current player acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. With that said, Cleveland’s actual enticement in that deal certainly includes the unprotected 2018 draft pick acquired from the Celtics (via the Nets) and Jonathan Givony of ESPN released a new mock draft that certainly makes the Cavs’ decision to pull the trigger look wise.
The mock draft, using ESPN’s Basketball Power Index projections, places Cleveland at No. 3 overall and their prize is Duke big man Marvin Bagley III.
Bagley is a fluid athlete with a natural feel for scoring, rebounding and blocking shots, which helps him post elite numbers at the high school and AAU level. He’s a terror in the open court and very difficult for opposing big men to stay in front of in one-on-one situations, getting him to the free throw line at an excellent rate. NBA teams will want to see how easily he’ll be able to make the transition to the intensity level of the college game and get a better gauge for his defense and outside shooting potential.
