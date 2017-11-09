Getty Image

As far as thankless jobs are concerned, being an NBA ref is up there near the top of the food-chain. A certain subset of hoops fans expect nothing short of perfection and have no qualms placing responsibility for the entire outcome of a game, or even a series, squarely on their shoulders.

Refs not only have to absorb a barrage of complaints throughout the game by players, coaches, and fans (and sometimes after the game as well); they’re subject to an ongoing transparency initiative that is ostensibly designed to create greater accountability. The Last Two Minute Report is no doubt problematic; for instance, it does nothing to posthumously change an outcome, but it also offers us a wealth of data.

The good people over at The Pudding, thankfully, have been working to organize that data in a way that is more digestible and potentially more useful. A quick glance at some of the info they’ve compiled confirms at least a few things we already know about the types of calls that frequently get missed.