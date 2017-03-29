NBA2K

With the 2016-17 NBA regular season winding down, and the playoff field basically set, the most intriguing basketball storyline going right now is the MVP race between Russell Westbrook and James Harden. LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are in the mix as well, but the season-long narrative of Harden vs. Westbrook is about to see its conclusion shortly.

If you’ve been following our many NBA 2K simulations on Uproxx, or our NBA 2K live streams on Dime’s Facebook page, you probably know where I’m going with this.

NBA 2K17 allows users to start a season simulation at any point throughout the year using real-life NBA data. That means Russell Westbrook and James Harden will have the same NBA 2K17 statistics on March 29th, 2017 that they have in the real-life NBA on March 29th, 2017.

For example, if you looked at our 2016-17 NBA season simulation from October, NBA 2K17 had no real-life data with which to base its results. Check that out of you want your mind blown. It went off the rails in a hurry.

Simulating the rest of the regular season using real-life data from this point on, though? That’ll give us some fairly accurate results, and we’re using that feature today to predict every end-of-NBA-season award, including that MVP race we’ve been talking about all year. Let’s get to it.