The NBA And Its Players Association Are Donating $1 Million To Hurricane Harvey Relief

#NBA
08.29.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

The true impact a natural disaster like Hurricane Harvey has on the city of Houston won’t be fully known for some time. But when disasters occur, it’s safe to say that money always helps. A massive amount of damage and flooding means a massive amount of money is needed to help people recover.

Many individuals in the NBA community have already made efforts to help those in the Houston area suffering the effects of Hurricane Harvey. On Tuesday, the league and its players association took that a step further with a donation to help relief efforts for the beleaguered city.

Houston Rockets forward Clint Capela is trying to help people get rescued by retweeting their location on Twitter, and Rockets owner Leslie Alexander upped his original $4 million donation to $10 million on Tuesday.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association issued a joint statement Tuesday that said the two groups will donate $1 million to relief efforts made by a number of different organizations trying to help save those from the flooded city. As waters continue to put people in danger and individuals have pledged their support and donations, the NBA as a whole will now add their collective support to the pot.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGShurricane harveyNBANBPA

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP