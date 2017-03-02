Getty Image

NBA officials do, for the most part, a very good job. However, there are plenty of examples of when they make mistakes (go look at any last two minute report), and the NBA plans on doing what they can to make improvements.

According to USA Today’s Jeff Zillgitt, the NBA will announce four new initiatives on Thursday aimed at making referees better for the 2017-18 season. The new measures come from new President of League Operations Byron Spruell, who has spent his first nine months on the job evaluating and assessing what needs to happen to make the NBA better. One conclusion he’s reached is that an improvement in officiating is imperative.

The four key initiatives, as reported by Zillgitt, are as follows:

1. An “Officiating Advisory Council” will be created, which will include a mix of former players, coaches, referees and others that will “help determine the future of officiating.” The council will be made up of Doug Collins (ex-player and coach), Gen. Martin E. Dempsey (chairman of USA Basketball), Steve Javie (ex-ref), Kenny Smith (ex-player) and Arne Duncan (ex-U.S. Secretary of Education).