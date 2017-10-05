Inside An NBA Player’s Offseason Workout

Getty Image

With the help of social media, we often see our favorite athletes traveling the world, working out and spending time with their respective families. Whether it’s at the pool or by the beach, NBA players appear to enjoy their leisure time during the offseason, but they’re also focusing on cross training in different environments, and on different surfaces.

Working out muscles they don’t always use and getting out of their normal routine has become a regular occurrence for many players nowadays. With the modern NBA game being played at such a high pace and every player almost considered usable at any and every position, we’ve seen an uptick in extracurricular workouts.

“A lot of players enjoy challenging themselves outside of their sport and their comfort zones,” Mike Atkinson, head of strength and conditioning with New York’s D-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks told DIME. “Training in the offseason should have a purpose but also be fun and safe while engaging the athlete and driving towards an ultimate off season goal.”

Take C.J. McCollum, who’s using sand workouts to strengthen his lower body and legs by changing direction at high force with limited risk. McCollum, who earned the NBA’s most improved player award just a few seasons ago, knows that he has to overcome his lack of size by doing anything he can to get an edge. Sand workouts are just one of the ways he’s gotten better year over year.

“It’s good for the joints and has low impact,” McCollum told DIME. “It changes up the routine and allows me to cross train in a different setting. It’s also fun to do in a group and it’s good for conditioning.”