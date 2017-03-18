A Company Sent Personalized Potatoes To 150 NBA Players, And They’re Glorious

03.18.17 2 hours ago

Earlier this month, Dirk Nowitzki received quite the gift. Someone decided to put a picture of him on a potato and send it to him. That was the entire gift – it was completely absurd and no one really knew what was going on. Dirk seemed pretty excited about it, which is all that matters.

But still, it raised the question: who was the person that sent Dirk a potato? Is it the same person who sent a potato to Kevin Durant?

It could have been a different person, but someone also sent a potato to the Chicago Bulls.

