Earlier this month, Dirk Nowitzki received quite the gift. Someone decided to put a picture of him on a potato and send it to him. That was the entire gift – it was completely absurd and no one really knew what was going on. Dirk seemed pretty excited about it, which is all that matters.

But still, it raised the question: who was the person that sent Dirk a potato? Is it the same person who sent a potato to Kevin Durant?

Treatment and inspirational potatoes. Thanks, whoever you are. pic.twitter.com/10IzZPmrFo — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 17, 2017

It could have been a different person, but someone also sent a potato to the Chicago Bulls.