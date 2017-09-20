Uproxx

Kobe Bryant is a year removed from his playing career, but the superstar still has a major presence on the court during nearly every NBA game by way of his signature sneaker. Sneaker companies are always vying for the prime real estate that is the feet of NBA players and while adidas has made significant inroads in recent years and just pushed past Jordan on the sneaker market for No. 2, Nike continues to dominate.

According to a recent study by Versus Reviews, 64 percent of NBA players (334 total) wear Nike sneakers on the court, with 17.7 percent in adidas (92 total) and 9.8 percent in Jordan (51 total) — Under Armour is at 3.5 percent (18 total). No fan that watches the NBA would be surprised by that breakdown, as you see the vast majority of players running around with Swooshes on the sides of their feet.

What’s more interesting, at least to me, is the breakdown of what signature shoes are the most popular among NBA players. That would seem to say a lot about the look and feel of a sneaker, that those that don’t have a signature would choose to play in it. At the top of the list of the 15 most popular individual sneakers are the Kobe A.D.’s, as Bryant’s low tops have become a favorite of players around the league.