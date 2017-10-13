Which NBA Players Need To Be Traded During The 2017-18 Season?

Getty Image

The NBA’s trade block is always quiet this time of year. Right before the season, there isn’t a single team that actively wants to do some kind of deal that ships a cornerstone elsewhere.

But as the season progresses and teams analyze their strengths and weaknesses, putting players on the trade block is the easiest way to try and remedy issues. If you’re a fan of trade rumors and what not, this year’s trade block has the potential to be insane.

We decided to look at which players need to be traded during the 2017-18 season. This doesn’t necessarily mean that players are bad or anything, they just possess some amount of trade value and having them on their team might be a bit superfluous. Whether they are a young player who can be flipped for a piece that can help now, or a veteran who is on a rebuilding team and should get the chance to join a squad with playoff aspirations.