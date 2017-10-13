Which NBA Players Need To Be Traded During The 2017-18 Season?

#NBA Tipoff
10.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The NBA’s trade block is always quiet this time of year. Right before the season, there isn’t a single team that actively wants to do some kind of deal that ships a cornerstone elsewhere.

But as the season progresses and teams analyze their strengths and weaknesses, putting players on the trade block is the easiest way to try and remedy issues. If you’re a fan of trade rumors and what not, this year’s trade block has the potential to be insane.

We decided to look at which players need to be traded during the 2017-18 season. This doesn’t necessarily mean that players are bad or anything, they just possess some amount of trade value and having them on their team might be a bit superfluous. Whether they are a young player who can be flipped for a piece that can help now, or a veteran who is on a rebuilding team and should get the chance to join a squad with playoff aspirations.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff
TAGSBROOK LOPEZDEMARCUS COUSINSNBA TipoffREGGIE JACKSONROBIN LOPEZterry rozier

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP