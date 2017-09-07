Getty Image

Professional athletes using their voice to speak out on social and political issues isn’t a new thing (Muhammad Ali is one of the most famous athletes of all-time and no one spoke out more than him), but there has been a recent awakening of the social conscience of athletes that has led to a huge number of them standing up (or, more accurately, kneeling or sitting down) and speaking out and a combination of stars and role players doing so.

In the NFL, national anthem protests have become a part of many games each weekend, as players look to draw attention to injustices in the world. Those players have been criticized heavily and Colin Kaepernick, the man that really began the NFL anthem protest movement, remains jobless as a direct result of those protests.

In the NBA, it’s been stars like Kevin Durant and LeBron James leading the charge as numerous players have spoken out against Donald Trump as well as racial injustice and inequality in America. On Thursday, the NBA and the NBA Players’ Union took a major step in supporting their athletes in being socially conscious and feeling comfortable in speaking out by writing a joint letter.