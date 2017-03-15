Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves were “supposed” to win 50 games this season, at least in the minds of some. While that was almost always couched in the fact that it was optimistic, the notion that Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins, and Tom Thibodeau would lead Minnesota to a renaissance-level season was out there. Naturally it never came to fruition.

The Wolves have floundered in the wilderness for much of the season, falling as much as 15 games under .500 during the year. However, there are real signs of life in the Twin Cities, to the point where Minnesota is actually a darkhorse playoff contender and a team playing its best basketball of the 2016-2017 campaign at the ideal time.

Over the past 10 games, Thibodeau’s team is 7-3 with a dynamic +9.5 net rating, and that brings the Wolves within just 3.5 games of the Denver Nuggets for the No. 8 seed. While actually reaching the playoffs should be a secondary concern given what would almost certainly be a quick, first-round exit, the fact that Minnesota is playing this well should not go unnoticed, especially when considering the Wolves sport a superior net rating (+0.5) for the full season than the Hawks, Nuggets, Pistons, Pacers, and Thunder.

In other words, this is a good basketball team that hasn’t learned how to finish just yet. For further evidence, Minnesota is just 13-22 in games that include “clutch” situations (as defined by NBA.com), and that’s the mark of young team that just doesn’t know what it is doing down the stretch. Recently, though, the Wolves have cleaned things up, and that could be a (very) positive indicator moving forward.

Having a full-fledged budding star in Towns is a very nice thing and Wiggins has flashed a bit of an all-court game in recent days that would better serve him on his path to individual stardom. Make no mistake, the Wolves need something of a talent infusion without Zach LaVine (who is out for the season) in the lineup, but with another year of maturation, perhaps the 2017-2018 Wolves can live up to the lofty expectations put forth for the team one year too early.

