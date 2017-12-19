Getty Image

Just a few weeks ago, the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic appeared to be on similar paths. Neither team was expected to seriously contend for the Eastern Conference Playoffs but, in a wide open setting, both provided reasons for optimism with early-season play and a glimpse of what could potentially be in the offing. Since then, however, the Pacers and Magic have flown in (completely) opposite directions.

As noted last week, Indiana remains one of the positive stories of the young season and, well, Orlando does not. Since starting the campaign with an 8-4 record, the Magic are a dismal 3-16 to compile an 11-20 overall mark and, while injuries to Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier have not helped matters, the downturn began with a relatively healthy crew in place. There are multiple issues with the current make-up of the club but a bottom-five defense (No. 27 overall according to Cleaning The Glass) remains the most glaring. Given the roster, it makes little to no sense that Orlando would be that porous in stopping opponents from scoring and, in short, they simply can’t afford to be.

The flashes of brilliance from Gordon (averaging 18 and 8 with encouraging efficiency), strong play from free agent addition Jonathon Simmons and even effectiveness from Nikola Vucevic stand out as positives from the still young season. Still, that combination isn’t translating to real, on-court success right now and even with a manageable deficit in the standings, it is tough to foresee a real charge to March and April from this club. The Magic aren’t the most depressing team in the league by any means but it felt like improvement was so close and it simply hasn’t been sustained just yet.

