Getty Image

Paul George isn’t walking through that door, and it doesn’t seem to matter in Indy.

The Indiana Pacers moved on from their best player in the off-season and, despite clear attempts to remain competitive in signing competent veterans, few predicted early success for the team. Part of that skepticism stemmed from a lack of top-end talent, as only young big man Myles Turner really inspired a great deal of confidence when it comes to presenting lofty ceiling outcomes in the near future. Fast-forward through one-third of the season, though, and the Pacers sit at 16-11 and seem destined to reach the postseason.

How did we get here? Well, for starters, the George trade looks much more defensible than it did five months ago. Victor Oladipo has been tremendous from the jump, averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while producing high-end efficiency and generally leading the Pacers to overall competence on both ends. In addition, the “other” part of the trade, Domantas Sabonis, has overachieved considerably when compared to preseason expectations and Indiana’s overall depth and veteran stability have combined to form a coherent formula that is more than enough to win games in the East.

The question, of course, is just how sustainable this might be and a brief look at the numbers indicates that it actually could continue at a similar level. Indiana is only slightly overachieving based on their positive net rating (one that indicates they “should” be sitting at 15-12 right now) and, even if the shooting for Oladipo and others cools in the future, there is enough depth to potentially fill in the gaps. From a roster standpoint, no one would confuse the Pacers with the Cavs, Celtics or even Raptors but is it inconceivable that Indiana could finish with comparable records to teams like the Bucks and Pistons? Absolutely not.

The remaining two-thirds of the campaign will be quite interesting on a number of levels but there is genuine optimism surrounding the Pacers right now and that was unforeseen just a short time ago. Where will Indiana stack up in this week’s power rankings? Let’s find out.