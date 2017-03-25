Getty Image

Devin Booker etched his name into the history books on Friday night when he exploded for 70 points in a 130-120 loss to the Boston Celtics. It was a game that meant a lot more to the C’s, who are vying for the No. 1 seed in the East standings, but Booker’s scoring extravaganza is all anyone will be talking about.

And talk they did, especially Booker’s colleagues around the NBA, who took to Twitter to express their shock and awe at the Suns guard’s scoring feat, which is the most points in a single game since Kobe Bryant’s immortal 81-point outing against the Raptors in 2006.

That boy D Booker just got 70 😳… 👏🏽👏🏽 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 25, 2017

Wait…70!!! 👀👀👀👀👀👀

SHEESH — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 25, 2017

That bull got game @DevinBook . A light 70 piece mcnugget with sweet and spicy sauce — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 25, 2017