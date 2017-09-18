The NBA Is Moving Toward More Data-Driven Oversight Of Its Referees

Big changes appear to be coming to the way the NBA oversees its officials. In keeping in line with the ongoing trend toward more analytical approaches to every facet of the game, the league will reportedly shift its assessment over referees to a more data-driven model.
It’s hard to know exactly what that entails yet, but one concrete change is that retired ref and vice president of referee’s development and performance Bob Delaney will no longer be in charge of overseeing game officials, although he will reportedly stay on and transition to a different role.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The league will continue to use Delaney, and other ex-referees, in the teaching process with officials, sources said.
Delaney, 65, became well-known as an NBA referee for his background as an undercover organized crime investigative worker while he was a member of the New Jersey state police in the 1970s. He officiated in the NBA from 1987 to 2011, working 1,182 games, including 120 in the playoffs.
