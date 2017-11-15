Getty Image

Steph Curry sat out the Warriors’ 110-100 win over the Magic on Monday night with a thigh contusion. A week ago, Kevin Durant sat out Golden State’s 125-101 win over the Timberwolves with a thigh contusion of his own.

In both cases, the Warriors handled business without one of their stars, but that’s a lesser story to what they may have illustrated as the new way of the world in the NBA. This offseason, the NBA adopted a new rule that allows the league to fine teams that rest otherwise healthy stars during games, with a focus on teams that sit multiple stars and stars missing nationally televised matchups. Additionally, an emphasis is placed on away games.

The goal is simple: Keep stars that national television partners and opposing teams use to market marquee matchups to fans from sitting out due to rest. The issue came to a fever pitch last season when, in back-to-back weeks, the Warriors, Spurs, and Cavaliers sat numerous stars for primetime ABC broadcasts, leading to predictable rants from Jeff Van Gundy. The gospel of resting stars was written by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and has been coopted by top teams for years, knowing it’s of the utmost importance to be healthy and fresh for the postseason.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has publicly said his team will abide by the NBA’s new rule, and it would be surprising to see any coaches truly challenge the league on this issue. However, that’s not to say there aren’t ways to circumvent the new rule and carve out some rest time for star players, doing so without the dreaded “DNP-Rest” showing up in the box score.