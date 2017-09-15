Getty Image

The NBA is proposing rule changes to combat tanking, but one of the hidden details in their official proposal may have bigger implications for all teams in the league.

The Association wants to give even odds of landing the first overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery to the bottom three teams in the standings, a big change from the 25 percent odds the worst team in the league currently has. But a proposal to punish teams for resting players might be the biggest change in the league’s proposal.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the league also wants the ability to fine teams if they rest “multiple” players in a game or healthy players on nationally televised games.