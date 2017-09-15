The NBA Is Actually Considering Fining Players For Resting During National TV Games

#NBA
09.15.17 33 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA is proposing rule changes to combat tanking, but one of the hidden details in their official proposal may have bigger implications for all teams in the league.

The Association wants to give even odds of landing the first overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery to the bottom three teams in the standings, a big change from the 25 percent odds the worst team in the league currently has. But a proposal to punish teams for resting players might be the biggest change in the league’s proposal.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the league also wants the ability to fine teams if they rest “multiple” players in a game or healthy players on nationally televised games.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSADAM SILVERNBA

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP