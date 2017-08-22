NBA Rookies Didn’t Pick Markelle Fultz Or Lonzo Ball As The Rookie Of The Year

#LeBron James
08.22.17 1 hour ago

NBA rookies don’t think Lonzo Ball or Markelle Fultz will win Rookie of the Year, and that might actually be a good thing for both of them. The NBA released its annual rookie survey and, while it’s not always accurate, it does provide some insight on what the NBA Draft class thinks of their peers.

One surprise from the survey, which was taken during the rookie photo shoot earlier in the month, is that Dennis Smith Jr. was picked as the favorite for Rookie of the Year over both Ball and Fultz. Smith Jr. took 25.7 percent of the vote, while Ball finished second with 20 percent and Fultz finished third with 17.1 percent.

