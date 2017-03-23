NBA Rookie Watch: The Rapid Ascent Of Philly’s Dario Saric

Getty Image

Until the All-Star break, many considered Dario Saric’s maiden voyage in the NBA to be a disappointment. The 22-year-old forward was a regular contributor to the Philadelphia 76ers, but in the shadow of Joel Embiid and the injured Ben Simmons, Saric was nothing more than the “other” rookie on a largely uninspiring basketball team.

Since that line of demarcation, though, Saric has been phenomenal. In the 56 games that the Croatian rookie appeared prior to the break, Saric averaged 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting just 39.7 percent from the floor. Over the 15-game stretch beginning on Feb. 24, Saric’s numbers have flown through the roof to the tune of 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game with a solid 45 percent shooting clip that has been accompanied by vastly increased usage.

Given that sudden rise, Saric has zoomed to the front of the line when it comes to the Rookie of the Year race. And with good reason. While he certainly has not been as good as his most famous teammate on a per-minute basis, Saric now comfortably leads this rookie class in total points (892) and total rebounds (445), while trailing only Brandon Ingram in total minutes played (1,852). The ROY pursuit has not and should not be based solely on cumulative statistics such as these, but given the preposterously low totals in games (31) and minutes (786) for Embiid, the door is open to the field should someone put together the performance needed to walk through it.

Dario Saric isn’t terribly famous – even with die-hard NBA fans – at this juncture and he is operating in relative obscurity on a bad Philadelphia team. Still, his recent performance is more than worthy of praise and the Sixers have stumbled into yet another long-term decision when it comes to how to integrate the potential Rookie of the Year in alongside their duo of franchise building blocks in the future.

Where will Saric land on the Rookie of the Year list as of late March? Let’s find out.