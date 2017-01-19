Getty Image

Rookies are enchanting to teams and fans alike because of their untapped potential. Every good thing they do on the court is a sign of possible future dominance, and every bad thing is an excusable expression of youth. It’s a flavor of excitement altogether different from what LeBron James and Steph Curry can do, because there’s the possibility that what we see can only be the beginning, and it makes us excuse or ignore real shortcomings that make coaches prefer competent 30-year-olds.

Malcolm Brogdon is the rare exception to this.

First of all, he’s 24 years old after playing all four years at the University of Virginia, the leader and star of one of the most disciplined defensive teams in the last decade. Being a four-year player doesn’t always mean a prospect is ready to contribute right away, but it often means that he’ll be expected to. That’s been the case for Brogdon, as increased playing time due to injury has led to a permanent place in the Bucks’ rotation — and for the last few games at least, a starting spot.

Jason Kidd has put his trust in Brogdon to guard primary ballhandlers and run the offense alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the results have been brilliant: