The 10 Games That Will Decide The NBA Draft Lottery Order In 2017-18

#Atlanta Hawks #LA Lakers #Chicago Bulls
08.16.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery won’t take place until mid-May and, as such, there is a long evaluation period for the worst teams in the league. With that said, the NBA released its complete 2017-2018 schedule on Monday and, while the top teams were charting a course with an eye on playoff positioning, the dregs of the league should have been laying out the best path to the top of the lottery odds.

Most teams won’t outwardly admit to tracking ping-pong balls, especially in August. However, there are a few teams that clearly project to occupy the territory near the league’s basement and they will match up over the course of an 82-game run to the finish. In this space, we will break down ten games that could decide the odds for grabbing the top spots in the draft lottery and, even if they don’t make or break teams on their own, these games matter for the future of the league.

Let’s roll through what could be a depressing or, potentially, encouraging list for the teams involved.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#LA Lakers#Chicago Bulls
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCHICAGO BULLSINDIANA PACERSLA LAKERSNBA DRAFT LOTTERYSACRAMENTO KINGS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 7 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP