USA TODAY Sports

The NBA made some scheduling changes for 2017-18 in an effort to reduce the need for players to rest during regular season games, as became a hot topic of conversation around the league in the second half of last season.

While limiting back-to-backs by stretching the season out by an extra week was a good start, 82 games remains an awful lot and there will inevitably be need for rest and also heightened risk of injury. The calls for a shorter schedule have grown in recent years, as sports science learns more about the ideal balance of rest and activity as compared to the demands of the NBA season.

Teams at the top of the conference and looking to make deep playoff runs are far more concerned about success in June than they are about a game or two in March. The idea of shortening the schedule hasn’t been approached seriously by the league, beyond it being suggested by Steve Kerr among others, because it’s unknown what the financial ramifications of a shorter schedule would be on the league with regards to broadcast partners and in-arena revenue.

Interestingly enough, what may spur a future change in schedule length isn’t the current issue of player rest, but the NBA’s desires to expand the game globally. With the Warriors and Timberwolves in China to start the preseason, NBA commissioner Adam Silver was, naturally, asked about the league’s hopes for the future regarding potentially having more games or more teams outside the United States.