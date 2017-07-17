Getty Image

Back in May, we reminisced about Kevin Durant‘s delightfully-bizarre old Twitter feed from back when he was a fledgling star, long before every one of his social media posts would be scrutinized to within an inch of its digital life. It was a wonderfully-random assortment of observations on celebrity crushes, empty promises to remain in OKC, and TMI confessionals about something called “slippage,” a late-night phenomenon that is probably best left to the imagination.

But we’re apparently not the only ones obsessed with Durant’s old tweets. Prior to the ESPYs, Grizzlies beat reporter and SLAM Magazine correspondent Alexis Morgan got some of KD’s NBA colleagues to randomly pick one of his old tweets out of a hat and read it on camera. The result was pure gold.