Getty Image

The basketball world got turned on its head when the New Orleans Pelicans went out and traded for DeMarcus Cousins on Sunday. With this deal, New Orleans now boasts the best front court in the NBA, as Cousins will line up next to Anthony Davis in an attempt to outmuscle just about every team they play.

It’s going to be a ton of fun (although maybe not as fruitful as NOLA fans would hope), but there’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered. What will happen with some of the players who were mentioned as trade targets for the Pelicans prior to the Cousins deal? Does Boston – which was viewed as the most dangerous team in the Boogie sweepstakes – ever plan on getting a third star to pair with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford? And for real – just how good can a Cousins/Davis front court be?

We decided to take a look at all of these. But before we do any of that, we need to lament on what the Kings got back in this deal, because it’s still amazing.