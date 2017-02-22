What Are The Next Dominos To Fall Before The NBA Trade Deadline?

02.22.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

The basketball world got turned on its head when the New Orleans Pelicans went out and traded for DeMarcus Cousins on Sunday. With this deal, New Orleans now boasts the best front court in the NBA, as Cousins will line up next to Anthony Davis in an attempt to outmuscle just about every team they play.

It’s going to be a ton of fun (although maybe not as fruitful as NOLA fans would hope), but there’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered. What will happen with some of the players who were mentioned as trade targets for the Pelicans prior to the Cousins deal? Does Boston – which was viewed as the most dangerous team in the Boogie sweepstakes – ever plan on getting a third star to pair with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford? And for real – just how good can a Cousins/Davis front court be?

We decided to take a look at all of these. But before we do any of that, we need to lament on what the Kings got back in this deal, because it’s still amazing.

TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP