A Team-By-Team List Of Every NBA Free Agency, Trade, And Draft Rumor

#NBA Draft 2017
06.20.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA offseason is barely a week old and it has already kicked into overdrive with crazy rumors and speculation about what will happen in the draft, free agency, and trades.

It’s really difficult to keep up with everything that’s going on and parsing out what’s fact (little of it) from fiction (most of it) as teams jockey for better position with regards to trades, draft picks, and free agent signings. A lot of rumor season (#RumorSZN) is teams and agents leaking information in order to gain some leverage on another interested party. When you start to see all of the rumors pieced together in one place, the trail of who is leveraging who can sometimes become more clear.

In that regard, we’ve created this handy rumor tracker that is sorted alphabetically by team and includes pertinent tweets or story links (for bigger news) from the various rumors that each team has been connected to. Many of these will be duplicates, because the point here is to be able to search by your team. When a rumor becomes an actual trade, pick, or signing, we’ll put it in bold. Otherwise, these are all just rumors for what each team could be doing this offseason, which we will be updating as often as possible throughout the next few weeks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGS2017 nba free agencyBOSTON CELTICSCHICAGO BULLSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJIMMY BUTLERNBA Draft 2017PAUL GEORGE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP