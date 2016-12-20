Getty Image

Last Thursday was one of the biggest days of the year in terms of NBA trades. A brief explainer for the short attention spans only here for the hot gossip: Teams can’t trade rookies or free agents they just signed in the offseason until Dec. 15. That’s bad news for franchises having a Gob Bluth moment and want to dump luggage and start fresh, but that’s the rule, and because of that quirk things are always a little more fun after Dec. 15.

That’s not to say that general managers are currently tripping over each other to nab the best players on the market, however. No matter how badly Brian Scalabrine wants Klay Thompson to be shipped to Boston, and no matter how much fans want to believe The Inquisitr’s “reports” that Nerlens Noel will be traded to every team in the NBA, the market is currently quieter than a movie theater during the second week of Gods of Egypt’s release. Conversations might be happening in front offices right now, but they’re probably about as substantial and realistic as two bros arguing in a bar.

However, one team is showing up in trade rumors more than any other, and so we start with the good-but-not-great Celtics, who are desperate to be on the same level as the Cavaliers and Raptors.

The Celtics will absolutely, totally, for real make a big trade, okay?

More than any team in the NBA, the Celtics are rumored to be working on a deal. Forget the Scalabrine nonsense, because that was just the telephone game going out of control, and Klay Thompson is not being traded to Boston. So, it’s important that Celtics fans focus on realistic possibilities, and right now everyone in Boston wants Nerlens Noel to be the most realistic possibility of them all.

The Sixers must be trying to move the young, extremely pissed off center after his postgame rant about his lack of playing time has led to him being removed from the team’s rotation. Of course, GM Bryan Colangelo is still being subtle and coy, even publicly reminding Noel that he has to play nice.