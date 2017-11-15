Getty Image

The last six months have been marked by blockbuster trades and player movement, unlike any offseason we’ve seen before. Going back to the trade deadline, when the Sacramento Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans, eight of the 30 best players in the NBA have switched teams. And in every case, they joined at least one player who was also in the top-30.

Some of those were free agent acquisitions, and some of them were by trades. When such trades are made, we tend to give our initial reactions and grades. Too often, though, we fail to come back and re-evaluate those initial instincts to see if we were right or wrong. Frankly, sometimes trades initially deemed bad work out, and those we thought were great, well, flop. Such is the case with the early returns this season.

To put it bluntly, we the masses and media got some things wrong. So let’s take a look at some of the recent trades based on the early season results.