The NBA season has finally arrived – and not a moment too soon – as we will finally get a chance to see how all the craziness of this offseason will play out on the court. After one of the most active summers in recent memory, there’s plenty of intrigue at the start of the season with regards to how new star teammates will look on the court together in meaningful minutes.

While plenty of players changed teams, the franchises battling for the top spots in both conferences are about the same. The Rockets, Thunder, and Spurs all figure to be the top challengers to the Warriors, with the Wolves as the expected newcomer to the mix. In the East, the Cavs and Celtics remain at the top despite massive turnover on both rosters, with Washington and Toronto staying almost exactly the same and holding steady in the next tier.

The season tips off on Tuesday night with a pair of highly anticipated matchups featuring arguably the top two teams in both conferences, with the first full night of basketball being Wednesday as 22 teams get their season started. Here, as we will do each Monday, we will run down the best NBA games each night of the week that you should be keeping your eye on.