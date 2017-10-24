NBA Week 2 Viewing Guide: All Eyes On Giannis Antetokounmpo

USA TODAY Sports

The first week of the NBA season was plenty eventful, as we saw some great play and emerging superstars living up to hype. But on the flip side, sadly, some disappointing play and extremely unfortunate injuries that immediately derailed season hopes.

Week 2 of the season is now upon us (I apologize for missing out on Monday’s games in the middle of the Eric Bledsoe fire drill happening in Phoenix), but to guide you through the rest of the way until next Monday, here are the best games on the schedule each night that you should be looking to watch.

Tuesday, October 24

Pacers at Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET, League Pass

The early slate on Tuesday is not good. If you’re on the east coast this is a great night to go out to dinner or enjoy some family time or something. If you insist on watching something early, I’ll suggest Pacers-Wolves, because Minnesota is fun and Myles Turner vs. Karl-Anthony Towns could be really interesting to watch.

Pelicans at Blazers, 10:00 p.m. ET, NBATV

The Pelicans’ duo of All-Star bigs has been dominant this season, they just don’t have much help. The Blazers have a dominant backcourt duo with a bit more help, so this will be contrasting strengths going against each other with four dynamic offensive players on the court. That should be fun!