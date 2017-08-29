Vegas Released The Full NBA Win Totals List And These Are The Best Bets On The Board

08.29.17 35 mins ago

We’re a month and a half away from the NBA regular season tipping off and most every major transaction this summer has been completed, pending the results of the Cavaliers and Celtics’ Kyrie Irving trade. That means it’s time to start thinking about future bets, and the good folks at Westgate Las Vegas have us covered as the SuperBook released win totals, playoff, and divisional odds for all 30 teams on Tuesday.

Before we get to the full list of win total odds, we’ll start with some odds and ends off the playoff and divisional odds list. First, don’t even think about bringing any weak bets to the book on the Warriors, as they are 1/500 to win the division (meaning it takes $500 to win $1), and 1/100000 to make the playoffs (meaning it takes $100,000 to win $1). The Sixers are pretty well favored to make their return to the playoffs this season (-360 YES, +280 NO for making the playoffs), as probably the most interesting prediction on the Vegas board.

In divisional play, the Warriors as mentioned are 1/500 to win the Pacific (next closest being the Clippers at 25/1), while the other two West divisions feature tight races. In the Southwest division, Houston is 10/11 to win, making them narrow favorites over San Antonio (EVEN). In the Northwest, the Thunder (5/4), Timberwolves (2/1), and Nuggets (7/2) are all pretty tightly bunched. The East is far more determined, as far as Vegas is concerned, with the Wizards (4/5) in the Southeast, Celtics (1/5) in the Atlantic, and Cavaliers (1/6) in the Central.

