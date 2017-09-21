The NBA Will Institute A ‘Zaza Rule’ For 2017-18 After His Closeout Injured Kawhi Leonard

#San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors #NBA
09.21.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA will have two new major points of emphasis heading into 2017-18 for its officials that are in direct response to plays that plagued the league last year.

The first is being termed, unofficially of course, the “Zaza Rule” and will take aim at reckless closeouts like the one Pachulia had against Kawhi Leonard that knocked the Spurs’ star out of the Western Conference Finals. That play stirred up tons of controversy, with many including Gregg Popovich calling it a dirty play, and the league has decided to respond.

According to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck, the new point of emphasis will have referees looking for players that slide under shooters on closeouts. There will also be an expansion to the referees’ ability to replay those kinds of calls and upgrade to a flagrant — like with other normal flagrant foul calls — if review shows malicious intent.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors#NBA
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKAWHI LEONARDNBAsan antonio spursZaza Pachulia

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP