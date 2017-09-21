Getty Image

The NBA will have two new major points of emphasis heading into 2017-18 for its officials that are in direct response to plays that plagued the league last year.

The first is being termed, unofficially of course, the “Zaza Rule” and will take aim at reckless closeouts like the one Pachulia had against Kawhi Leonard that knocked the Spurs’ star out of the Western Conference Finals. That play stirred up tons of controversy, with many including Gregg Popovich calling it a dirty play, and the league has decided to respond.

According to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck, the new point of emphasis will have referees looking for players that slide under shooters on closeouts. There will also be an expansion to the referees’ ability to replay those kinds of calls and upgrade to a flagrant — like with other normal flagrant foul calls — if review shows malicious intent.