2K Games

We already knew the NBA and its franchises were going to back an NBA2K Esports league, but now we know just how many teams were grabbing a controller and jumping in.

#NBA2KELeague announces 17 NBA teams to participate in inaugural season pic.twitter.com/9bd5VqUa84 — NBA 2K 2K17 (@NBA2K) May 4, 2017

The NBA announced Thursday that 17 of its 30 franchises have signed on to back an NBA2k eSports league it’s developing in a partnership with Take-Two, the developer that makes its NBA2K games.