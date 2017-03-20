Duke’s Luke Kennard Became A Hilarious Meme After The Blue Devils Loss

03.20.17 2 hours ago

TNT

Duke was forcibly removed from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night by South Carolina. and it was as satisfying as all early tournament losses by the Blue Devils. They wilted in the second half as the Gamecocks scored 65 points over the final 20 minutes, which saw Duke players miss as many shots as they did complain about calls.

So when CBS caught Luke Kennard whining about something for like the 50th time during the game, a beautiful meme was born.

Kennard should thank the lord and savior that he happened to go to Duke at that same time as a Ted Cruz lookalike that trips opponents every other game so nobody hates him as much as they would. Even still, he became the poster boy for jokes about crappy white people and general Dukeness.

