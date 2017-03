twitter

East Tennessee State University is a 13-seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament and will take on 4-seed Florida in their first round game on Thursday afternoon. You might not know much about the Buccaneers, but they will quickly become one of your favorite teams to watch when you tune in to their game.

Why, you may ask? Well, East Tennessee State’s players can jump out of the gym, as they showed at the team’s open practice on Wednesday.