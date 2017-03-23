Our Gambler’s Guide To The Sweet 16 Is Here To Help You Win Big

#NCAA Tournament #NCAA Tournament 2017
03.23.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The NCAA Tournament rolls into its second week with Sweet 16 games tipping off on Thursday evening. Of the 16 teams to reach the second week, only one is a double-digit seed (No. 11 Xavier), which means if you got too aggressive with picking upsets on the first weekend you probably had a rough go of it.

12 of the 16 top-four seeds remain in the tournament, which means the path to the Sweet 16 has been chalky. Only Xavier, Wisconsin, Michigan and South Carolina have advanced beyond where their seeding would dictate they would go. Three of those teams come into Sweet 16 matchups as underdogs, with the lone exception being Michigan — this year’s apparent team of destiny — sitting as a 1.5-point favorite over Oregon as of Tuesday at William Hill.

I’m here to try and help guide you through these Sweet 16 matchups — all of which having single-digit spreads on them — with a quick look at season trends for each team and a look at where the money is coming in for all eight games.

Note: All lines and wagering information is courtesy of William Hill Sports Books and all betting trends are from TeamRankings.com

