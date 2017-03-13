Ranking The Greatest Upsets in NCAA Tournament History

The NCAA Tournament Upsets That Will Be Busting Everyone’s Brackets

03.13.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The 2017 NCAA Tournament is here and everyone is searching for upset picks. That is, after they finally got over arguing about snubs. That’s the nature of the most “public” sporting event this side of the Super Bowl. Frankly, there’s no reason for it to change. With all of that in mind, there are a few prime candidates this year.

Who are we kidding? There will probably be an upset that doesn’t appear on this list (it is March Madness, after all) but anything beyond these would be reckless to actually project. Finally, no games pitting 8-vs-9 or 7-vs-10 seeds should be considered “upsets” regardless of outcome so only teams sporting numbers larger than “11” next to their names are eligible.

Let’s meet our contenders, broken down by tiers.

Around The Web

TAGS2017 ncaa tournamentIOWA STATE CYCLONESMARYLAND TERRAPINSPURDUE BOILERMAKERSVIRGINIA CAVALIERS
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP