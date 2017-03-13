Getty Image

The 2017 NCAA Tournament is here and everyone is searching for upset picks. That is, after they finally got over arguing about snubs. That’s the nature of the most “public” sporting event this side of the Super Bowl. Frankly, there’s no reason for it to change. With all of that in mind, there are a few prime candidates this year.

Who are we kidding? There will probably be an upset that doesn’t appear on this list (it is March Madness, after all) but anything beyond these would be reckless to actually project. Finally, no games pitting 8-vs-9 or 7-vs-10 seeds should be considered “upsets” regardless of outcome so only teams sporting numbers larger than “11” next to their names are eligible.

Let’s meet our contenders, broken down by tiers.