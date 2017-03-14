Getty Image

The start of the NCAA Tournament means two things. One is that the best weekend of the year for watching basketball is upon us as for four days there are college hoops games going on from noon ET to past midnight. The other is that up until tip-off on Thursday, you’ll be sifting through stats and data and, for the hardcore, even a little film trying to find those sleepers and upsets to lock into your brackets to gain a leg up on the rest of your friends.

Picking up points on the rest of the bracket pool in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament is crucial to one’s success. Picking the right 11, 12, 13, or 14-seed to score a first day upset and (most importantly) avoiding having your bracket busted by seeing a Sweet 16 or Elite Eight team getting knocked out in the opening round are critical to moving to and staying at the top of a bracket pool.

The problem most people run into is how to get enough information about 68 teams — of which, even a college hoops fan that watches games often has probably only seen 40 — to determine advantages in strange cross-conference matchups we’ve never seen before in a short amount of time. To help answer that question, we talked to an expert in quick preparations for the NCAA Tournament, Turner Sports play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson.

Anderson will be on the call when the NCAA Tournament tips off in earnest on Tuesday night (6:00 p.m. ET, truTV) with the opening two First Four games (16-seeds New Orleans vs. Mount St. Mary’s and 11-seeds Wake Forest vs. Kansas State) in Dayton, Ohio. He’ll also be in Greenville, calling four games from Friday’s opening round action, starting with Arkansas-Seton Hall at 1:20 p.m. ET (TNT), followed by UNC-Texas Southern (TNT), Duke-Troy (7:20 p.m. ET, TBS) and wrapping up with South Carolina-Marquette (TBS).

Like the rest of us, Anderson and the rest of the Turner and CBS broadcast crews learn their assignments on Sunday night following the selection show, and then have just a few days to dive in and learn as much as they can about eight teams in their regional pod (or, in Anderson’s case, 12 teams including his First Four games).

After three years doing play-by-play for the tournament, Anderson has his preparation schedule down to a science.