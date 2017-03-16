Getty Image

Davidson’s magical run to the Elite Eight, which also served as Steph Curry’s arrival on the national scene, was nine years ago. Curry, now a two-time NBA MVP and NBA champion, has become one of the biggest basketball stars in the world, which is a long departure from when he was “Dell’s kid” lighting up the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Curry spoke with Dime Magazine earlier this week about his thoughts on this year’s tournament, Davidson’s run in 2008 and offered his advice to mid-major schools that find themselves on a Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament.

How much do you still get a chance keep up with college hoops, especially at tournament time?

Throughout the season I watch as many Davidson games as I can, watch all the marquee matchups if we’re not playing on the same night. And then obviously, like the rest of the world, tuning in for tournament time just to kinda follow all the different storylines and what not. Looking forward to another great March Madness run and, yeah, it’ll be fun.

Do you have any thoughts on a pick for who can win this year?

It’s all about getting hot at the right time and my brother is obviously a Blue Devil and had some great years there, and Duke, the way they turned it on in the ACC Tournament, it’d be tough not to pick them right now.