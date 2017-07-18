Getty Image

The 2017 free agent frenzy has ground to halt the past few weeks as most of the big-name players have settled on their new locations or re-signed with their incumbent teams. But there are still a number of second and third-tier guys out there looking for a home. One of those is Mavs big man Nerlens Noel, who has yet to secure an offer from Dallas he can stomach, let alone any other team.

Noel, who came to Dallas at the trade deadline last season from Philadelphia, is a restricted free agent, and it appears the Mavs’ front office is content to wait and see what his market value is before handing him an offer. It’s a scenario that Noel clearly isn’t happy about, as he would like to have his situation resolved sooner than later, as his agent noted to Eddie Sefko of Sports Day: