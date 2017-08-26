Getty Image

The Nerlens Noel free agent saga is over for this summer. Noel agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, and while he approached this summer as a restricted free agent, the talented young shot blocker will hit the market again as an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

But the craziest thing about Noel’s deal is that he’ll only make $4.1 million for the 2017-18 season. Seeing as how there were reports that his team was working on securing him $17.5 million a year from Dallas, agreeing to make a hair over $4 million for one year is amazing. If you believe Chris Haynes of ESPN, though, that offer was never on the table.

Nerlens Noel signs 1-year, $4.1 million QO to return to Mavs, league sources tell ESPN. Reported $17M "offer " was non-existent in any form. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2017

Curiously, one of his co-workers refuted this when Adrian Wojnarowski brought word that Noel apparently turned down a deal worth $17.5 million a year at the beginning of free agency.