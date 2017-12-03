Nerlens Noel And Rick Carlisle Laughed Off His Hot Dog ‘Incident’ From Saturday Night

12.03.17 28 mins ago

Twitter/@dallasmavs

The Dallas Mavericks’ season isn’t going well, but that was somewhat by design. The Mavs are a a young team in the early stages of a rebuilding process that could (and likely will) take years.

While no one is surprised to see them struggle to start the season, the odd treatment and refusal to play young center Nerlens Noel. Noel has appeared in 18 games, but hasn’t played more than 5:35 of a game since Nov. 4. In those nine games, he’s basically gotten garbage time minutes, with a few DNPs sprinkled in.

For whatever reason, Noel has fallen completely out of favor with Rick Carlisle and the Mavs as he plays out his one year, qualifying offer contract before hitting free agency in 2018. On Saturday afternoon, the saga of Noel and the Mavs took a new, strange turn as Noel was spotted at halftime in the media dining room swiping a hot dog. After the game, Noel and Carlisle shrugged it off (Noel did not play), but on Sunday, the two addressed it further in a pretty funny post-practice moment with the media.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksNERLENS NOEL

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP