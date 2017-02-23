The Sixers Have Reportedly Traded Nerlens Noel To The Mavericks

02.23.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers were expected to make a move involving one of their young frontcourt players before the trade deadline. On Thursday, it seems they did just that by pulling the trigger on a deal to send Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round pick, per multiple reports.

TAGSdallas mavericksNERLENS NOELPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

