The Sixers Have Reportedly Traded Nerlens Noel To The Mavericks

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers were expected to make a move involving one of their young frontcourt players before the trade deadline. On Thursday, it seems they did just that by pulling the trigger on a deal to send Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Andrew Bogut, Justin Anderson and a protected first-round pick, per multiple reports.

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Andrew Bogut and Justin Anderson and conditional first-round pick will be traded from Dallas to Philadelphia for Nerlens Noel, sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017