The Nets are still feeling the ramifications of their 2013 trade disaster to acquire Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett from the Celtics. In exchange, along with a trio of salary filler players, the Nets sent Boston three first-round picks (2014, 2016, and 2018) and the rights to swap picks in 2017. The trade has gone down in infamy as one of the worst in NBA history, but the Nets are finally — five years later — on the precipice of being out from under that trade’s shadow.

Without those picks, and with the sadly predictably rapid decline of Garnett and Pierce, the Nets quickly became one of the league’s worst teams and lack much in the way of hope for the immediate future. That’s started to change with the additions of D’Angelo Russell and others this summer via trades, but the slow building process continues for a Brooklyn team that should have had the chance to draft Markelle Fultz this summer.

The NBA has taken notice of the bounty of picks the Celtics received, and, while all of that fell within the rules of first round picks being dealt having to be a year apart, the pick swap sandwiched between two first rounders being dealt has become a point of interest for the league’s competition committee.