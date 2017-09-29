NBA 2K

We’ve finally reached the end of what has been one of the craziest offseasons in NBA history that saw stars like Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, and Isaiah Thomas, among others, change teams. The players weren’t the only ones affected by all the player movement this summer, as NBA 2K18 had their cover athlete, Kyrie Irving, traded to the Boston Celtics just weeks before the game was released.

NBA 2K18 was too far along in their distribution stage to pivot, meaning millions of NBA 2K18 owners were stuck with an outdated cover featuring Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers.