A Fan Designed NBA Jerseys So Good That Nike Should Go Ahead And Hire Him

07.19.17 27 mins ago

Nike and the NBA announced a brand new jersey scheme for its teams this fall, with some major changes coming to the way teams decide what uniforms they wear on a given night. Each team will have at least four uniforms to choose from, with two new designs set to premiere later this summer.

But one NBA fan and graphic designer has some excellent options for fans to look at before their favorite team figures it out on their own. Brian Begley is a New Jersey artist who has created jersey concepts for all 30 NBA teams, and the concepts are pretty sweet.

The Lakers powder blue option (seen above) is a great example of a potential new design, while the refreshed “futuristic” look is a good direction the league can go without appearing to be too Turn Ahead the Clock about it.

You can see all the designs on Begley’s Instagram page, but here are a few others that stand out.

