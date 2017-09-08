Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 34-48

Players Added: Rajon Rondo (FA), Frank Jackson (Trade/Draft), Ian Clark (FA), Darius Miller (FA), Ater Majok (Draft Rights via Trade), Dwayne Bacon (Draft), Edmond Sumner (Draft)

Players Lost: Donatas Motiejunas (FA), Dante Cunningham (FA), Tim Frazier (Trade), Quinn Cook (FA), Axel Toupane (FA),

Projected Team MVP: Anthony Davis

Sports are a lot easier than most people like to admit. For example, you can probably find someone who is willing to say someone other than Anthony Davis will be the Pelicans’ MVP next season. That person is either trying way too hard to have a contrarian opinion, or has not watched basketball since 2010 and thinks Rondo is still the guy who tore it up for the Boston Celtics.

The answer is Anthony Davis. It is going to be Anthony Davis until the day he leaves the organization. He has been so good for so long on a team that gets forgotten about that some people might think he’s overrated or something. That is not true. Davis is awesome, a matchup nightmare who can do basically anything on the basketball court and has carried a Pelicans franchise that has not put a ton of pieces around him farther than they should go.

The good news is that Davis has a second banana now in DeMarcus Cousins, who should free him up to roam all over the place and impact the game in whatever way the Pelicans need. It is going to be awesome, and could mean that we see the best season of Davis’ career. Seeing as how he put up the 12th-best PER ever in 2014-15, that’s a high bar to reach, but he can do it.