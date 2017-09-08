2017-2018 New Orleans Pelicans Preview: How Far Can The Frontcourt Take Them?

09.08.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

2016-17 Record: 34-48

Players Added: Rajon Rondo (FA), Frank Jackson (Trade/Draft), Ian Clark (FA), Darius Miller (FA), Ater Majok (Draft Rights via Trade), Dwayne Bacon (Draft), Edmond Sumner (Draft)

Players Lost: Donatas Motiejunas (FA), Dante Cunningham (FA), Tim Frazier (Trade), Quinn Cook (FA), Axel Toupane (FA),

Projected Team MVP: Anthony Davis

Sports are a lot easier than most people like to admit. For example, you can probably find someone who is willing to say someone other than Anthony Davis will be the Pelicans’ MVP next season. That person is either trying way too hard to have a contrarian opinion, or has not watched basketball since 2010 and thinks Rondo is still the guy who tore it up for the Boston Celtics.

The answer is Anthony Davis. It is going to be Anthony Davis until the day he leaves the organization. He has been so good for so long on a team that gets forgotten about that some people might think he’s overrated or something. That is not true. Davis is awesome, a matchup nightmare who can do basically anything on the basketball court and has carried a Pelicans franchise that has not put a ton of pieces around him farther than they should go.

The good news is that Davis has a second banana now in DeMarcus Cousins, who should free him up to roam all over the place and impact the game in whatever way the Pelicans need. It is going to be awesome, and could mean that we see the best season of Davis’ career. Seeing as how he put up the 12th-best PER ever in 2014-15, that’s a high bar to reach, but he can do it.

Around The Web

TAGSANTHONY DAVISDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 22 hours ago 6 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP