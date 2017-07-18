Top 5 Poster Dunks In NBA History

The Celtics Could Push Hard For Anthony Davis If The Pelicans Struggle Next Year

#Boston Celtics
07.18.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

No team finds itself mentioned in more trade rumors than the Boston Celtics. Their bounty of assets and status as one of the teams on the cusp of title contention — provided they add more star power — makes them an intriguing trade partner for any team. They were strongly connected to Paul George and Jimmy Butler trade talks before failing to land either.

Landing Gordon Hayward in free agency hasn’t done anything to dispel rumors that they still are interested in more moves. Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been floated as a dream possibility for Boston fans. It’s certainly fun to think about the Celtics acquiring Anthony Davis, but now there’s some talk that’s exactly what the team would like to do.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix reported on Tuesday that Celtics executives are eager to see what the Pelicans do with Davis if things go south in the South.

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTHONY DAVISBOSTON CELTICSDanny AingeNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

