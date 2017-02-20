The Most Epic Dunks From The NBA Slam Contest

Rumors have been swirling around the New Orleans Pelicans for a few weeks. The team is 2.5 games back of the No. 8 spot in the West despite not having much around Anthony Davis. For a while, it sounded like New Orleans had targeted either Jahlil Okafor or Brook Lopez in its quest to get their star big man some help.

But on Sunday, the rumors about a potential Pelicans deal got turned up to 11. The big news was that DeMarcus Cousins was apparently a target for New Orleans, so much so that the Pelicans and the King were engaged in trade talks earlier this week, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical. It’s an annual tradition that Cousins is at the center of a few rumors, but the thought of him getting paired up with Davis in New Orleans is extra intriguing.

Apparently, Boogie isn’t the only star who the Pelicans targeted. According to Justin Verrier of ESPN, New Orleans would really like to add Paul George to their team before the trade deadline.

