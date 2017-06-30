The Knicks Won’t Make Any Decisions On Carmelo Anthony Until They’ve Hired A GM

06.30.17 37 mins ago

The New York Knicks don’t appear to be closing in on a new general manager just yet, which means Carmelo Anthony’s fate is yet to be decided. Anthony officially won the power struggle with Phil Jackson when Jackson and the Knicks parted ways on Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean Anthony will remain with the team either.

With the Knicks searching for a new general manager as free agency opens for the rest of the Association on Saturday, they haven’t made any decisions about Anthony just yet. According to a report in the New York Post, any decision on Anthony will come from whoever they bring in to run the franchise.

