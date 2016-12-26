J.R. Smith's Wildest Moments

A Cleveland Area Newspaper Slipped A Spectacular 3-1 Joke Into The Post-Christmas Day Edition

12.26.16 3 hours ago

When the Cleveland Cavaliers came back to beat the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, it was hard not to see the parallels with their historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals back in June. That 3-1 margin was the subject of endless merriment on Twitter this year, and the Morning Journal, a northwest Ohio newspaper, couldn’t resist one last shot in their headline of the rematch.

We have to applaud this old media institution’s ability to get with the times here. Hell, they even used the parenthetical construction favored by so many snarky internet writers (not me, I have no idea what you’re talking about). And when it started getting noticed online, they had an internet-appropriate response:

If this was the 90’s, they might have done the Urkel move of, “Did I do that?” But it’s 2016, and we’re pleased that this newspaper acted as such. After all, it’s important for people to remember that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals. In this mixed-up, crazy world, and in a garbage year like 2016 was, we need to take comfort in the simple facts of life, like puppies being cute and that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSnewspapers

